Massive fire breaks out at Marathon refinery in Carson

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5968344" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A massive fire erupted after reports of an explosion at the Marathon oil refinery in Carson.

REFINERY FIRE | FS36 | #Carson | An explosion preceded fire in a cooling tower at the Marathon Refinery. Marathon personal keeping flames in check via fixed ground monitors while they work to depressurize the system. LACOFD assisting. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) February 26, 2020

CARSON, Calif. -- A major fire broke out at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Carson Tuesday night, sending massive flames and thick plumes of smoke into the air.The fire was visible from miles away, as the plumes of smoke were rising up hundreds of feet into the air. Some residents reported hearing a large boom in the area when the fire broke out just before 11 p.m. at the 2300 block of East 223rd Street.Both sides of the 405 Freeway were temporarily shut down in the area, but reopened within less than an hour.The refinery's own firefighters were on scene fighting the blaze and working to depressurize the system, while units from the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived to assist.The county fire department said there was an explosion before the fire broke out in a cooling tower at the refinery.Personnel from the refinery were keeping the flames in check through "fixed ground monitors," the department said.A safety officer at the refinery stated perimeter monitors did not detect harmful products in the air coming from the location due to the fire.There were no immediate reports of injuries.The Marathon refinery is believed to be the largest on the West Coast, processing some 363,000 barrels per day.