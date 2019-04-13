Fire breaks out at Dunes Cafe on Ocean Grove boardwalk

Images show smoke billowing out of Dunes Boardwalk Cafe at 4 North End Boardwalk in Ocean Grove.
Working structure fire at the pavilion (Dunes Cafe) in Ocean Grove. Avoid the area.#NeptuneNews pic.twitter.com/mIBgHh7ntc— Neptune Township OEM (@NeptuneOEM) April 13, 2019
Officials have not confirmed any injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Dunes Cafe is just blocks away from the scene of a 2017 fire that gutted four buildings and damaged three others.
This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube