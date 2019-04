Fire breaks out at Dunes Cafe on Ocean Grove boardwalk

Working structure fire at the pavilion (Dunes Cafe) in Ocean Grove. Avoid the area.#NeptuneNews pic.twitter.com/mIBgHh7ntc — Neptune Township OEM (@NeptuneOEM) April 13, 2019

OCEAN GROVE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a massive fire at that broke out Saturday at a restaurant on a Jersey Shore boardwalk.Images show smoke billowing out of Dunes Boardwalk Cafe at 4 North End Boardwalk in Ocean Grove.Officials have not confirmed any injuries.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.Dunes Cafe is just blocks away from the scene of a 2017 fire that gutted four buildings and damaged three others This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------