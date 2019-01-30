Firefighters battle massive fire at Marcal Plant in Elmwood Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Eyewitness News special report on the paper plant fire in Elmwood Park.

Eyewitness News
ELMWOOD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Firefighters are battling a massive fire that burned through a paper manufacturing plant in Bergen County, New Jersey.

The fire broke out at about 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Marcal Paper Mills on Market Street in Elmwood Park and went to eight alarms.

Huge paper rolls were fully engulfed in flames, and the roof collapsed. All emergency responders were pulled from the building for safety reasons.

Black smoke could be seen from as far away as Route 80 in Hackensack.

Over 150 firefighters responded, but the strong wind and frigid temperatures made their efforts that much more difficult.

So far there are no reports of injuries. Firefighters from at least 10 towns have responded.

Fire officials were concerned about embers from the blaze affecting nearby homes and businesses on River Drive, at the east end of the factory.

Residents who live near the plant were evacuated from their homes as a safety precaution.
The fire has caused heavy smoke condition on area roads, and the ramp on I-80 to Exit 61 was closed in both directions.

The fire is the second reported this month at the site. In 2017, more than 100 firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze at the plant.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firebuilding fireElmwood ParkBergen County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Polar vortex brings bitter cold, snow squall
Police: Video shows people of interest in 'Empire' actor attack
NYPD: Retired correction officer shoots would-be car thief
Man pleads guilty to 8 murders, hiding bodies in planters
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Man wounded in police-involved shooting in Brooklyn
Female teacher accused of having sex with student in NJ
Lawyer: Body cams show excessive force in NJ police shooting
51-year-old Orthodox man beaten in Brooklyn bias attack
Show More
Woman rescued after 3 days stuck in UES elevator speaks out
Icy conditions as deep freeze descends on New York area
Security guard sought in armor truck theft captured in Connecticut
More News