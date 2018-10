EMBED >More News Videos Shannon Sohn reports from NewsCopter 7.

A massive fire tore through buildings in the business district of a New Jersey town, causing four of them to collapse.Officials say the fire was placed under control by Monday evening, though firefighters were still putting water on hot spots early Tuesday morning.The 7-alarm fire broke out at about 3:30 p.m. on the first floor of a three-story structure at 3 North Warren Street in Dover. It is believed to have started in the basement of Barry's Luncheonette.The building included stores on the first floor and apartments on the top two floors. The fire quickly spread to surrounding buildings.Businesses and residents were evacuated, and officials say everyone made it out safely. More than 100 people were displaced and at least six businesses were destroyed.No injuries were reported.Flames shot from the roof and smoke billowed into the air. It could be seen from miles away."This is a major structure fire," said Dover Mayor James Dodd. "It's a very difficult fire that they're fighting now, the buildings are old. They're doing the best they can right now to bring the fire under control."Investigators discovered the fire was being fed by natural gas, which was shut down hours later.Units from towns throughout Morris County were called in for assistance in battling the blaze."It's very very difficult, it's very unfortunate," said Mayor Dodd. "It's devastating to the people that are losing their homes, that's our concern, and our local businesses, and we're going to do everything we can to help those people who were displaced."Roads were closed off throughout the area.----------