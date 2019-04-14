Fire breaks out at Dunes Cafe on Ocean Grove boardwalk

OCEAN GROVE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Investigators are trying to determine what caused a massive fire Saturday that destroyed a building containing a popular restaurant on a Jersey Shore boardwalk.

Images show smoke billowing out of Dunes Boardwalk Cafe at 4 North End Boardwalk in Ocean Grove.



Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They are expected to be okay.

Monmouth County officials say there were six tenants inside of the building. The cafe is a seasonal business, and was expected to open May 18th. The tenants say thankfully, they do have insurance.

The sheriff says the building is on top of the boardwalk, which partially collapsed, causing part of the building to collapse. They say it is very likely that they will be tearing the building down after the fire.

Dunes Cafe is just blocks away from the scene of a 2017 fire that gutted four buildings and damaged three others.



Very little to add here....Neptune Township Police tell us that the fire building was destroyed by the fire(dah) ....the scene is still an active one with fire crews, police, and emergency personnel still on the scene....the investigation is now in the hands of the Monmouth County Fire Marshal's office....aside from the damages caused by the fire, no known demolition efforts have started...i have reached out to marshal's office and awaiting response.
