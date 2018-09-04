Massive fire destroys Ronkonkoma home, 1 injured

EMBED </>More Videos

One man suffered minor injuries in the fire.

Eyewitness News
RONKONKOMA, Suffolk County (WABC) --
At least one person was injured in a massive fire that destroyed a home in Suffolk County.

Police say they're investigating to see if the fire was intentionally set.

Firefighters battled the raging flames as they tore through the house on Dorchester Road in Ronkonkoma.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the victim is expected to survive.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firefireRonkonkomaSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Route 495 delays expected to worsen as many head back to work
Newark students head back to school
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisories in effect
15-year-old girl dies after 5-story fall from fire escape
2 arrested for string of burglaries in Suffolk County
65-year-old bicyclist dies after being struck by ATV in Queens
Woman wins more than $2 million at the Borgata casino
Tight security as crowds gather for J'ouvert, parade
Show More
Son of aide to Brooklyn borough president fatally shot
2-year-old missing after he and mom got ride with stranger
Connecticut officer killed while breaking up bar fight in SC
East Harlem residents frustrated with frequent broken elevators
LI massage therapist accused of sexual abuse linked to more cases
More News