Fire breaks out at Dunes Cafe on Ocean Grove boardwalk

Images show smoke billowing out of Dunes Boardwalk Cafe at 4 North End Boardwalk in Ocean Grove.
Working structure fire at the pavilion (Dunes Cafe) in Ocean Grove. Avoid the area.#NeptuneNews pic.twitter.com/mIBgHh7ntc— Neptune Township OEM (@NeptuneOEM) April 13, 2019
Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They are expected to be okay.
Monmouth County officials say there were six tenants inside of the building. The cafe is a seasonal business, and was expected to open May 18th. The tenants say thankfully, they do have insurance.
The sheriff says the building is on top of the boardwalk, which partially collapsed, causing part of the building to collapse. They say it is very likely that they will be tearing the building down after the fire.
Dunes Cafe is just blocks away from the scene of a 2017 fire that gutted four buildings and damaged three others.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube