Massive fire tears through Central Islip apartment building

Candace McCowan reports on the devastating fire.

By Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
CENTRAL ISLIP, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Massive flames tore through an apartment building forcing dozens of people from their homes overnight.

The fire broke out inside the building on Adams Road in Central Islip just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

The fire was first reported on the first floor on one side of the building but quickly spread throughout the entire building.

One man said that he was sleeping when he heard a knock at his door.

"They were knocking the door, I guess the police was knocking on everybody else doors," said Walter, a resident. "And that's how I notice, I wake up and they tell me I have to get out and I just get out."

Walter also was here hoping to get back in the building to see if he could salvage any of his belongings, but he says fire crews told him that might not happen, at least not now. He fears he lost everything.

20 people, including some children, are now displaced.

