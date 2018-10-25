Massive fire tears through vacant motel on Long Island

NORTH AMITYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --Firefighters are battling a massive fire that tore through a vacant motel on Long Island Thursday morning.
The flames broke out around 10:30 a.m. at the Sayonara Motor Inn on Broadway in North Amityville.
Much of the structure collapsed, forcing firefighters to fight the blaze externally.
The business has been closed since late 2014, when one person was killed in another fire.
That victim was identified as 56-year-old Kevin Furey. Several other people had to be rescued.
No one was injured in the fire Thursday, though it is unclear if anyone was inside the vacant building at the time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Northbound Route 110 is closed between Natalie Avenue and Brefnie Street, and access is also suspended to Route 110 from the Southern State Parkway.
