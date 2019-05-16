Massive fire that tore through HBO miniseries set in Ulster County ruled accidental

ELLENVILLE, Ulster County (WABC) -- The massive three-alarm fire that ripped through the set of an HBO miniseries in Ulster County last week was found to be accidental.
The fire broke out at 613 Automotive, a used car dealership, on South Main Street in Ellenville around 1 a.m. last Thursday.
The location was being used for the HBO series, "I Know This Much Is True," starring Mark Ruffalo and Melissa Leo.
No one was hurt.
Some antique cars were at the dealership for the shoot at the time of the fire, and more than 50 autos were destroyed.
There were also several explosions as the vehicles went up in flames.
According to a preliminary investigation, an "unspecified electrical event" sparked the fire.
All the cars that were gutted were brought in by HBO. The vehicles owned by the dealership had been moved off site for filming.
HBO says filming for the show "I Know This Much Is True" resumed at a new location on Monday.
