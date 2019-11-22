Massive geyser of water blasts through pavement in Tenafly, causes massive flooding

It happened around 5 p.m. on Count Road, when according to Suez Water, a 24-inch underground water main shattered.
#BREAKING: geyser of @suez water shooting from streeg after water main break in #Tenafly. (Video h/t @hondatenafly) pic.twitter.com/8eToZ9PbHq— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) November 22, 2019
The pressure in the main was reportedly so strong that is ruptured the asphalt right in front of a Honda dealer, which had brand new cars sitting on the street.
"The water was rising and there was pieces of water coming up out of the road - it was alarming," said Marybeth Lawlor of Honda of Tenafly.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.