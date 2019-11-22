Massive geyser of water blasts through pavement in Tenafly, causes massive flooding

By Eyewitness News
TENAFLY, New Jersey (WABC) -- With no warning, a geyser of water blasted through the pavement in New Jersey on Thursday evening and sent rivers flowing through downtown Tenafly.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Count Road, when according to Suez Water, a 24-inch underground water main shattered.



The pressure in the main was reportedly so strong that is ruptured the asphalt right in front of a Honda dealer, which had brand new cars sitting on the street.

"The water was rising and there was pieces of water coming up out of the road - it was alarming," said Marybeth Lawlor of Honda of Tenafly.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tenaflybergen countygeyserwater main break
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man slashed in the face while exiting train station, police say
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
Chilly finish to the week
PHOTOS: Raccoon spotted in Brooklyn subway station
Occupied school bus overturns in crash, ends up on LI lawn
Deer with pumpkin bucket on snout rescued, named Little Pumpkin
15-year-old stabbed multiple times while on NYC subway platform
Show More
Exclusive: Widow of fallen FDNY firefighter calling for change
Tenants living in squalid building call temporary fixes unacceptable
Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
23-year-old worker fatally shot in head inside NYC tobacco shop
Anonymous FDNY firefighter sick from 9/11 donating $100K
More TOP STORIES News