Tanker truck fire in Connecticut shuts down part of I-91

EMBED </>More Videos

A tanker truck fire shut down part of I-91 in Connecticut Sunday.

Eyewitness News
ROCKY HILL, Connecticut (WABC) --
A massive tanker truck fire shut down part of a Connecticut highway Sunday morning.

Police say the truck carrying gasoline crashed at about 6 a.m. between Exits 23 and 24 northbound on I-91 in Rocky Hill.

The entire truck quickly went up in flames.

No one was injured but some residents in the area were evacuated.

The northbound side of the highway was expected to be closed for several hours.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashaccidenttruck fireConnecticut
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of parents in NJ home
Second suspect to be arraigned in connection with death of NYPD detective
AccuWeather Alert: Wintry mix expected
Manhole explosions force evacuation of NYC theater complex
Rikers correction officer dies after crash on Cross Bronx
Vandals break window at synagogue in Brooklyn
Dad accidentally shoots himself at daughter's birthday party
False report of gun causes panic at airport in Florida
Show More
Police: New evidence 'shifted the trajectory' of Jussie Smollett investigation, 2 brothers cooperating
Met to return prized artifact after learning it was stolen
State Department: Heather Nauert out as pick for UN ambassador
Mayor de Blasio writes scathing op-ed on Amazon
Airborne SUV comes crashing down onto police cruiser: VIDEO
More News