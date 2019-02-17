ROCKY HILL, Connecticut (WABC) --A massive tanker truck fire shut down part of a Connecticut highway Sunday morning.
Police say the truck carrying gasoline crashed at about 6 a.m. between Exits 23 and 24 northbound on I-91 in Rocky Hill.
The entire truck quickly went up in flames.
No one was injured but some residents in the area were evacuated.
The northbound side of the highway was expected to be closed for several hours.
