Massive water main break disrupts traffic near FDR Drive on Lower East Side

Crews responded to the break on South Street near Pike Slip.
#BREAKING: water main break in Lower Manhattan. South St/Pike Slip. #abc7ny @NYCWater pic.twitter.com/nYrsJmG3Lu— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) February 10, 2020
The break started at 199 South Street, officials say, with flooding extending all the way into South Street and Pike Street.
People are being urged to stay away from the area as emergency personnel respond to the scene.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube