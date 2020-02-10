Massive water main break disrupts traffic near FDR Drive on Lower East Side

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A massive water main break on Manhattan's Lower East Side has forced the closure of some streets and is disrupting traffic near the FDR.Crews responded to the break on South Street near Pike Slip.The break started at 199 South Street, officials say, with flooding extending all the way into South Street and Pike Street.People are being urged to stay away from the area as emergency personnel respond to the scene.----------