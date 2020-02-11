Massive water main break disrupts traffic near FDR Drive on Lower East Side

Crews responded to the break on South Street near Pike Slip.
The current quickly surged down South Street between Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges.
#BREAKING: water main break in Lower Manhattan. South St/Pike Slip. #abc7ny @NYCWater pic.twitter.com/nYrsJmG3Lu— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) February 10, 2020
Making things worse, a nearby construction project had blocked access to a key shutoff valve, leaving the crisis to deepen by the minute.
Thirty cars were destroyed as a result of the break.
Water service was not disrupted in the area.
