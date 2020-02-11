Massive water main break disrupts traffic near FDR Drive on Lower East Side

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A massive water main break on Manhattan's Lower East Side forced the closure of some streets and disrupted traffic near the FDR during rush hour on Monday.Crews responded to the break on South Street near Pike Slip.The current quickly surged down South Street between Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges.Making things worse, a nearby construction project had blocked access to a key shutoff valve, leaving the crisis to deepen by the minute.Thirty cars were destroyed as a result of the break.Water service was not disrupted in the area.----------