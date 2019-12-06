Mastermind in GoFundMe scam, Mark D'Amico, pleads guilty to state charge

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- The man accused of masterminding a GoFundMe scam to cheat donors out of more than $400,000 with a fake feel-good story about a homeless veteran has pleaded guilty to a state charge against him.

Mark D'Amico entered that plea in court on Friday morning for one count of misapplication of entrusted property.

He is expected to be sentenced to five years behind bars and will have to pay restitution.

D'Amico is also facing federal charges in this case.

Prosecutors say D'Amico, his then-girlfriend Katelyn McClure and homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt concocted a story in 2017 about Bobbitt giving $20 to help McClure when her car ran out of gas in Philadelphia.
Bobbitt and McClure both pleaded guilty to federal and state crimes.

Authorities began investigating last year after Bobbitt sued the couple for allegedly not giving him the money.

Bobbitt, a homeless military veteran, was sentenced to five years' probation for his role in the scheme. Under his plea agreement, he will also help repay the money, according to prosecutors.



Prosecutors say the three split the money and spent lavishly, including on a BMW, designer bags and trips to Las Vegas and elsewhere.

The group solicited donations through GoFundMe, purportedly to help Bobbitt, and got significant attention with a media blitz that included posing for photos together, revisiting the spot where they claimed they first met, and appearing on "Good Morning America."

In all, more than 14,000 people contributed.

Prosecutors say the scheme "was designed to pull at the heartstrings of caring, trusting individuals."

GoFundMe says it has refunded the money.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

