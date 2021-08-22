Politics

Matt Gaetz elopes to Catalina Island, marries girlfriend in small ceremony

EMBED <>More Videos

Gaetz asked Trump for blanket pardon: sources

MIAMI -- U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida eloped to Southern California, marrying his girlfriend Ginger Luckey on Saturday in a small ceremony on Catalina Island.

The controversial 39-year-old Republican, who is under investigation as part of a sex trafficking probe, announced the wedding on his personal Twitter page. He exclaimed "I love my wife!" along with a photo of them together - he in a sport coat, she in a white dress.

Vanity Fair reports that Sergio Gor, a former staffer for Sen. Rand Paul, performed the ceremony that was attended by about 40 people. The couple had previously announced they would marry next year.

Gaetz had been in Iowa on Thursday with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, speaking at a rally that is part of a national tour where they falsely claim the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump and downplay the COVID-19 pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscatalinalos angeles countyrepublicanshouse of representativessex traffickingweddingcongress
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tracking Henri LIVE: Flash flood warnings cover much of Tri-State
Tropical Storm Henri: Rainfall totals in NYC Tri-State area
10 to 11 p.m. Saturday was the wettest hour on record in NYC
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous conditions from Henri
Hundreds rescued from flooding in New Jersey as Henri hits
LI residents urged to remain cautious of problems from Henri
Flooding, power outages biggest concerns in CT as Henri hits
Show More
LIRR, Metro-North resume regular service Monday after Henri
Don Everly of early rock 'n' roll Everly Brothers dies at 84
Gov. Cuomo says storm won't stop his planned resignation
No need to rush for COVID booster shot, experts say
Biden says 11,000 flown from Kabul over weekend
More TOP STORIES News