Who is Matt James? Chris Harrison gives the inside scoop on the new 'Bachelor'

New year, new man. Before Matt James starts his journey as "The Bachelor," Chris Harrison dishes on everything to know about the real estate broker.
By George Pennacchio
When it comes to "The Bachelor" franchise, there is never a shortage of romance... but there does seem to be a shortage of shirts. Matt James stunned audiences in the latest promo for Season 25 of the reality television show with one particular shot.

James begins his primetime journey for love next week, but fans are still talking about the shot of him in the shower that aired after "The Bachelorette" finale. It's possible James may be in the most talked-about shower scene since "Psycho." The knives will just come out later, from some of the women vying for his attention.

"You're going to have some drama," "The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison said, singling out one of the women known as "Queen Victoria."

Meet the 32 women who are vying for 'Bachelor' Matt James' heart

When it comes to James, Harrison called him a gentleman.

"He's fun-loving. He's goofy. But there's so much more to him," Harrison said. "There are so many layers and so many things we dive into, the likes of which we have not really approached on this show."

Fans will just have to watch and see how that all plays out this season. We do know an ABC executive has said Matt did something one night that had never happened on the show before, calling it "really crazy."

According to Harrison, "He's a strong man but he will go through it this season and it is a ride, the likes of which we haven't been on before."

Harrison believes viewers will not only fall in love with James, but they will respect him as well.

"I think he's incredibly endearing," said Harrison. "I think he's honest, forthright and really will bare his soul. I think that will also make you nervous at times."

Season 25 of "The Bachelor" premieres Mon., Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

