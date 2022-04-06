coronavirus new york city

Matthew Broderick tests positive for COVID, sitting out Broadway's 'Plaza Suite'

COVID-19 update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Matthew Broderick is sitting out Broadway's "Plaza Suite" after testing positive for COVID-19.

The actor tested positive on Tuesday, "despite strict adherence to COVID safety protocols," the production announced.

Broderick stars in the Neil Simon play alongside his wife Sarah Jessica Parker, who has tested negative and will continue performing.

The show marks the first time Parker and Broderick have shared the stage since 1996's "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying."

The two play three different couples at the famous Plaza Hotel.

RELATED | Daniel Craig contracts COVID-19 temporarily halting 'Macbeth' on Broadway

According to Playbill, Broderick's standby Michael McGrath will stand in for him while he recovers.

The play also stars Danny Bolero, Molly Ranson and Eric Wiegand.

"Plaza Suite" opened on March 28 at the Hudson Theatre. John Benjamin Hickey directs.

The show had been postponed for a long time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.)

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a COVID Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorktheatercovid 19 pandemicbroadwaycovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Submit your COVID questions here
Woman fired for posing as reporter at NYC press conference over masks
NYC mask mandate for kids under 5 remains in place, parents protest
Up Close: Dr. Varma on the power of masking; Latest on Ukraine crisis
TOP STORIES
2 kids, adult struck by car that jumped curb in NYC
13-year-old girl arrested in violent lobby robbery of elderly woman
Yankees fans struck by lightning at game in Florida
AccuWeather: Cloudy afternoon
Activists halt team aiming dismantle East Village homeless encampment
Ed Sheeran copyright: Singer wins lawsuit over hit 'Shape of You'
2 Rikers guards among 6 charged in jail smuggling schemes
Show More
Bail reform tweaks expected in new NY budget as talks continue
Yankees' Opening Day game vs. Red Sox rescheduled to Friday
NYPD set to talk crime stats after innocent grandmother gunned down
3 Saint Peter's stars enter transfer portal after coach's departure
MTA Heroes: 7 line supervisors evacuate station during nearby fire
More TOP STORIES News