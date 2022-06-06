Matthew McConaughey calls for 'gun responsibility' in op-ed after shooting in hometown Uvalde

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11909748" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Funerals began Monday for some of the victims in the Uvalde, Texas school massacre. They'll be taking place almost every single day for the next two and a half weeks.

Daniel Garza, 9, recounted seeing the gunman and hiding in his classroom during the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.

Authorities in Texas have come under scrutiny for the shifting narrative about crucial elements of the police response, ABC News reports.

The number of people injured or killed does not include the suspect or perpetrator. These graphics show the number of victims across all mass shootings from the last five years.