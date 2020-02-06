Sandy Kenyon talks to Matthew McConaughey on winning an Oscar

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Have you ever wondered what it is like to win an Oscar? Over 12 years ago, Matthew McConaughey won the Oscar for giving the Best Performance by an Actor.His acceptance speech is considered one of the best given in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards, and recently while promoting his new movie, "The Gentlemen," he reflected on that magical night."I was thinking that my name was the only one in the category that started with an 'M' as I sat there numb." The actor said he heard Jennifer Lawrence say, "And, the Oscar goes to," then McConaughey remembers that he was waiting to hear the first letter of his name.The actor heard his mother scream, so he said, "I think I heard an 'M'."With his mother sitting directly behind him, the star got out of his seat and headed to the stage.The film was "Dallas Buyers Club," in which McConaughey played a man who has AIDS."I didn't have a speech written because I really thought that'd be a coup de grace in the wrong way," McConaughey said.He had not wanted to jinx himself, but he knew whom he needed to thank."To you, Dad, you taught me what it means to be a man. To my mother who's here tonight, who taught me and my two older brothers, demanded that we respect ourselves; and what we in turn learned is that we were better able to respect others," McConaughey said.When asked if it made the moment more meaningful having his Mom present. McConaughey said that his mother is quick to remind him about his successes. He quipped, "She likes to say, I know where ya got it from!"McConaughey's most memorable ending to his speech could only come from him, "To that, I say, 'alright, alright, alright,' and then I say, 'just keep livin'."----------