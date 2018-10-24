A four-alarm fire tore through a furniture store in New Jersey Wednesday, with intense flames fed by burning sofas and mattresses.The blaze broke out at Buy and Save Furniture 2 on Main Street, between Mercer and Atlantic, in downtown Hackensack.Officials say the roof and part of a wall collapsed, with the flames fueled by the plentiful materials inside the building.No injuries have been reported.Several street were closed in the area.----------