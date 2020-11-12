Rep. Max Rose concedes to Nicole Malliotakis in contentious House race in NYC swing district

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7769786" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis was asked about her priorities in Congress.

STATEN ISLAND, New York City -- Congressman Max Rose has conceded to Congresswoman-elect Nicole Malliotakis in the election in New York's 11th Congressional District.Malliotakis had already declared victory over Rose in the contentious House race in New York City's only swing district."I promise every resident of the 11th Congressional District that we will ensure a smooth transition ... No matter the challenges we face, I will be on the frontlines with you fighting to make this city and country a better, safer, and more united place," Rose said.The Associated Press has still not yet called the race."You know, today Staten Island and southern Brooklyn sent a loud and clear message. And that message will resonate from the halls of City Hall to the halls of Congress," Malliotakis said in her speech on Election night.Malliotakis went on to say that she entered the race 'with eyes wide open,' knowing it was going to be an uphill battle.However, despite Malliotakis declaring victory, Rep. Rose had said there were still many absentee ballots to be counted."We came in tonight saying we may not know a winner at the end of this evening and that is still the case. At this moment there are more than 40,000 absentee ballots that were returned, with potentially 10,000 more in the mail," Rose said in his remarks."As a soldier who fought for our democracy, I believe every vote should be counted," added Rose.Whiter and more conservative than the rest of the city, the district voted for Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton by 10 points in 2016 after supporting Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.It is a place where law-and-order candidates have historically done well and where some residents resent Blasio's handling of police reform and Black Lives Matter protests.Rose, a 33-year-old Army veteran who is still a captain in the National Guard, defeated Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Donovan to flip the seat blue in 2018. Malliotakis, a 39-year-old state Assemblymember who is running with Trump's support, is aiming to flip it back by painting Rose as too liberal for the district.--------------------