Former WFAN host Craig Carton speaks out on sentence for fraud conviction

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former WFAN sports radio host Craig Carton is speaking out after being sentenced last week to 3 1/2 years (42 months) in prison and three years probation for his involvement in a ticket fraud scheme.
Speaking on ESPN radio Monday, Carton said he's accepted the outcome.
"Maybe I need to go to prison for a short period of time," he said. "Maybe I need that punishment and the humility of it for me to have really gotten my act together."
Carton also said he believes his time in prison will help boost his return to radio once he's finished serving his sentence.
Carton faced up to 45 years in prison after he was convicted last November of conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud.
He collected millions of dollars from investors, pretending he had access to VIP tickets to sporting events and concerts.
But in reality, he used that money to pay off gambling debts and landscaping bills.
The 50-year-old Manhattan resident was ex-Jets quarterback Boomer Esiason's on-air partner for years on WFAN's "Boomer and Carton" show. He left the show after his 2017 arrest.
