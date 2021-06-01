jeopardy

Mayim Bialik makes her 'Jeopardy!' guest host debut

By Chloe Melas, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

'Jeopardy!' shares tribute ahead of final Alex Trebek episode

Mayim Bialik made her "Jeopardy!" guest host debut on Monday.

"It is an incredible honor to guest host Jeopardy! I was raised in a very creative and academic family, but it wasn't until high school that I fell in love with science, and that love led me to a PhD in neuroscience," Bialik said during the show. "I so appreciate that 'Jeopardy!' is a show that tests all aspects of intellect and allows the brightest minds to shine."

Bialik also posted a video on Instagram reflecting on guest hosting: "So I never watch myself back on camera. Like... ever. But I did tonight with my boys because, well, it's @Jeopardy!! Just wanted to share my thoughts and say thank you to those who tuned in!! Now I'm off to sleep because it's bedtime for me over here on the East Coast. Goodnight."

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of "Jeopardy!," died last year at age 80. He had been open about his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Trebek hosted more than 8,200 episodes over the course of 37 seasons.

Bialik, a neuroscientist and actress, played a neuroscientist on "The Big Bang Theory" and she was the title character in the 90s sitcom "Blossom." She is the second woman to guest host since Trebek's death, joining Katie Couric.

Click here to see when "Jeopardy!" airs in your city.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionotrcgame showjeopardy
JEOPARDY
Remembering game show host Alex Trebek 1 year after his death
Matt Amodio ends historic 'Jeopardy!' run with 2nd-longest win streak
Matt Amodio passes $1 million mark on 'Jeopardy!'
Bialik, Jennings to guest-host 'Jeopardy!' for rest of year
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
36 year old stabbed to death near Penn Station
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News