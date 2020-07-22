Politics

Mayor Bill de Blasio: We'd take legal action if Trump sent officers

NEW YORK -- President Donald Trump's threat to send federal law enforcers to patrol the city is likely not serious but if he did follow through, New York City would take legal action, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

"I have to start by saying this president blusters and bluffs and says he's going to do things and they never materialize on a regular basis," de Blasio said.

State and local authorities in Oregon have charged in a lawsuit that masked federal officers have arrested people in Portland with no probable cause and whisked them away in unmarked cars. Trump defended the actions of the federal officers in Portland on Monday and said he would send officers to other cities including New York as well.

De Blasio said that if Trump did send federal officers to New York City, "it would only create more problems. It would backfire, it wouldn't make us safer, and we would immediately take action in court to stop it."

The Democratic mayor added, "From my point of view this would be yet another example of illegal and unconstitutional actions by the president. And we have often had to confront him in court and we usually win."

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citydonald trumpbill de blasionypdpresident donald trumpmayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Heavily armed US agents on city streets: Can Trump do that?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rail service resumes between NY, Newark after stuck Portal Bridge
7 On Your Side: Big win for landmark eatery in Citi Bike battle
Boys lose both parents to COVID-19 within 2 weeks
Some NYC residents still choose to move despite city reopening
COVID Updates: 2% positivity rate in NYC; US signs Pfizer vaccine
Man without face mask punches bus driver in face: NYPD
US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses
Show More
Testing centers in many non-white neighborhoods likely to be more crowded
California surpasses New York state in confirmed COVID-19 cases
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek celebrates 80th birthday
NYPD moves remaining protesters from City Hall park
Amazon driver's act of kindness touches cancer patient
More TOP STORIES News