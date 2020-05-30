Protests rage in NYC over George Floyd's death as mayor appeals for calm

NYPD vehicles were set on fire, windshields smashed, and officers were injured amid tense confrontations between police officers and protesters in multiple locations in the borough.
Aftermath of violent protests in Brooklyn. Crime scene unit processing damage to #NYPD vehicles outside 88th precinct. pic.twitter.com/MgeZHdfcsp— Marcus Solis (@MarcusSolis7) May 30, 2020
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside of the Barclay's Center where bottles were thrown at officers. Some officers were injured in the exchange. Police eventually moved in and made some arrests.
Outside the 88th Precinct, there was another clash as large crowds gathered with vehicles vandalized.
Also at the 79th Precinct, protesters tried to breach and enter the precinct, but they were pushed back by police and some arrests were made.
Anger also spilled into the streets Friday in Lower Manhattan as protesters first gathered at Foley Square.
NYPD vehicles vandalized in Lower Manhattan. #GeorgeFloydprotest pic.twitter.com/5lgRljpKR9— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) May 29, 2020
#GeorgeLloyd name spray painted on detention center in Lower Manhattan. #GeorgeFloydprotest pic.twitter.com/MsU8i1Q3Ro— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) May 29, 2020
The demonstration shut down traffic in the area as the NYPD struggled to keep people on the sidewalk.
Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, was out with the protesters.
Her son was the Staten Island man who died after he was tightly restrained by police in 2014.
RELATED | 'I can't breathe': George Floyd's death draws comparisons to Eric Garner case
In her remarks to the crowd, Carr said she doesn't condone violence, but understands it.
"It's not an isolated incident," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "It's a continuum of cases and situations that have been going on for decades and decades and decades. These are just chapters in a book. The title of the book is: 'Continuing Injustice and Inequality in America.'"
Mayor Bill de Blasio is pleading for calm in the face of mounting frustration.
"If you're angry with the government, if you're angry with the elected leaders, direct that anger to all of us," de Blasio said. "But the police officer in front of you is a working man or woman just trying to do their job."
We have a long night ahead of us in Brooklyn. Our sole focus is deescalating this situation and getting people home safe. There will be a full review of what happened tonight. We don’t ever want to see another night like this.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 30, 2020
Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams will lead a group of elected officials Saturday to address the protests in Brooklyn that took place on Friday night, the NYPD actions in response and how to move forward in the national protests set for Saturday evening.
RELATED: Photos from a night of protest and rage in New York City
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube