HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --Residents are hoping to learn more about the plans to fix the water main problems plaguing Hoboken.
It's been water main break after water main break for weeks and now the mayor is speaking out after a meeting with the water company went south.
City officials are launching an investigation into the nearly a dozen water main breaks over the course of the last month and a half, seven of them were major.
Mayor Ravi Bhalla expects to address the spike at a press conference later Tuesday morning.
City officials held an emergency meeting with the water company, SUEZ Water Monday, and it did not go well.
They say the city has seen at least 14 water main breaks since a SUEZ Water project began in southwest Hoboken back in June, with the most recent this past weekend.
That number is very unusual for the summer months.
At this meeting, frustrations were high as SUEZ Water says they do not know the cause, but did say it is possible there is a connection between the project and the breaks.
The city just wants answers.
"It's certainly frustrating when you don't have water," Hoboken Communication Manager Santiago Melli-Huber said. "And the city has been doing everything we could to try to ease that pain, bringing water to residents, trying to make sure that repairs get done as swiftly as possible."
Officials say the high number of water main breaks is unusual for the summer, as most occur during the freezing temperatures of the winder, and they are concerned about the water system. Parts of the Hoboken water system still in the ground date back to the 1870s.
