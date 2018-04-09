Mayor Bill de Blasio's aide arrested on weapons charges in Queens

An aide to Mayor Bill de Blasio is suspended after she was arrested over the weekend. (ShutterStock)

An aide to Mayor Bill de Blasio is suspended after she was arrested in Queens over the weekend.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in Jamaica Saturday night and say they found a suspicious car double parked at 177th and 106th streets.

Police found the aide, 42-year-old Reagan Stevens, and two men inside the car. The officers searched the car and found a shell casing and a semi-automatic handgun.

Police arrested all three of them on charges of criminal possession of a weapon.

Stevens works in the mayor's Office of Criminal Justice, where she is listed as Deputy Director of Youth and Strategic Initiatives.

A spokesman for the Mayor's Office of Criminal Justice said Stevens has been suspended without pay.

"The employee has been suspended immediately without pay pending investigation," the spokesman said in a statement. "We take these allegations very seriously."

