McDonald's customer witnesses possible kidnapping at Long Island restaurant

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are investigating a case of a possible assault and kidnapping at a McDonald's restaurant this week.The incident was reported by a customer at the McDonald's on Peninsula Boulevard who said it happened at 8 p.m. Monday.The customer said he saw one suspect follow a victim out into the parking lot when two other suspects stopped the victim.Police say it was reported that all three suspects began to punch and kick the victim before throwing him to the ground and stomping on his head. They then reportedly put him in the trunk of a silver or grey four-door sedan.The customer said the car drove away northbound on North Franklin Street with all three suspects in the car and the victim in the trunk.The victim is described as a male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build who was wearing a flannel shirt with a blue hooded sweatshirt, jeans and black sneakers.One of the suspects was described as tall with a slight build and long black hair pulled into a bun.Detectives request that anyone with information to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.----------