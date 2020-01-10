crime stoppers

Gunman crawls through McDonald's drive-thru, terrorizes workers

HOUSTON, Texas -- Police are looking for at least two people responsible for terrorizing workers at an east Houston McDonald's earlier this week.

A green Nissan Xterra is seen pulling into the drive-thru line at the restaurant on the East Freeway near Mercury. A hooded person in the back of the vehicle was caught on camera crawling out of the car window and through the drive-thru window with a gun.

The gunman chased one of the employees to the back of the restaurant, while another worker crouched on the floor and hid. The suspect crawled back out of the drive-thru window and took off in the Xterra. It wasn't clear if the suspects were attempting a robbery or targeting someone inside.

Police are looking for the green Nissan Xterra, which had a driver's side headlight out, as well as a passenger side fog light that was also out.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to charges and/or an arrest of the suspects in this case. Callers can remain anonymous by calling (713) 222-TIPS or crime-stoppers.org.
houstonattempted robberymcdonald'scrime stoppersguns
