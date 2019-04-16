In wake of Notre Dame fire, measures in place to protect St. Patrick's

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- Timothy Cardinal Dolan and so many others flocked to St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan on Monday to pray for Notre Dame as it went up in flames. Fortunately, much of it was saved.
There is extensive damage inside the 850-year-old French landmark, but firefighters were able to contain the worst of the blaze to the roof and the iconic 250-foot spire which collapsed in spectacular fashion as tourists watched in horror.
The ancient building did not have a fire suppression system. In New York, St. Patricks' Cathedral had its own extensive renovations completed three years ago. They included a state of the art system that releases mist and a dry chemical system in the event of a fire. They are designed to protect the attic and roof from a fire.
Fire experts tell Eyewitness News that while work was being done on the cathedral, a so-called "fire watch" was on duty.
The fire watch is a person hired to monitor the renovations and to be on hand with a water hose in case a fire started.
It's an FDNY requirement for big jobs in New York says former Fire Commissioner Tom Von Essen.
"My guess is that didn't happen there, a solid lead roof that keeps the water out also doesn't let the water in from all the hoses they were shooting at it, so it had to be put out from inside," Von Essen said. "They weren't able to put that fire out until the ceiling collapsed and it dropped down into the base of the cathedral."
