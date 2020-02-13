Rodney Harrison makes history as 1st African-American NYPD Chief of Detectives

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- From the streets of Jamaica, Queens, to one of the highest offices in the NYPD, Rodney Harrison is making history as the department's first African-American Chief of Detectives.
Harrison says experience counts for a lot, which has everything to do with his promotion at NYPD headquarters.
"I had negative interactions with police officers growing up," Harrison said. "I'm now in a position to make sure we build those relationships, strengthen those relationships."
Harrison said he will draw on his own life experiences and his lengthy resume to guide the department's 5,000 detectives not only to solve crimes but to build trust in the communities they serve.
"I didn't get the job because I am black, I got the job because I am the most qualified," said Harrison.
In his 27 years with the department most notably, Harrison has commanded two precincts, the detectives of Brooklyn North and the NYPD's patrol division.
"I know what detectives need to conduct an appropriate investigation and I'm looking forward to working with all the men and women in the bureau," said Harrison.
