ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --New York's city council will hold a hearing to grill Con Edison executives about what caused last month's bizarre blue light over Queens.
Council leaders scheduled the meeting for February 11th.
Council members want to know exactly what happened at the Astoria substation that led to the power arc seen across the sky.
The light show sparked confusion on social media and thousands of power outages.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube