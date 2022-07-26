Mega Millions jackpot grows to $810M, nation's 4th largest prize

28 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to grow.

Lottery officials have raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $810 million, giving players a shot at what would be one of the nation's largest jackpots.

The next drawing is tonight.

You can watch the Mega Millions drawing at 11:00 p.m. on Channel 7 and here on abc7NY.com.

The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn't been a winner in three months. Those 28 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April.

The highlighted pre-tax $810 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which for Tuesday's drawing would be $470.1 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.

The winning numbers for Friday 7/22/22 were: 60, 66, 14, 40, 64, -- Mega Ball 16.

They may not have won the grand prize, but tickets for Friday's drawing worth $3 million were sold in three states including New York and New Jersey.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

