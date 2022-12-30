Mega Millions jackpot at $640M for winning numbers drawing tonight

Someone could be in for big money tonight.

Someone could be ringing in the new year with a whole lot of money as the Mega Millions jackpot is up to $640 million for Friday night's drawing.

The jackpot comes with a cash option of $328.3 million.

The winning numbers for last Tuesday's drawing were: 9-13-36-59-61 and Mega Ball: 11

Friday's top prize would be the sixth largest in the history of the game - and the second-largest in 2022, after a winning ticket worth $1.34 billion was sold in Des Plaines, Illinois last July.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday. You can watch the Mega Millions drawing at 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday, at abc7ny.com/lottery.

In 2022, the U.S. record lottery jackpot prize was sold in Southern California after someone bought a Powerball ticket worth $2.04 billion.

10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in US lottery history

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (1 ticket from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

6. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

7. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

8. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

9. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

10. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.