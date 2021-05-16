Personal Finance

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $515M for Friday's drawing

By Eyewitness News
There was no winner in Tuesday night's drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot.

Now the $475 million prize will grow to about $515 million for Friday night's drawing.

There were five tickets that won at least $1 million on Tuesday night.

None of them were sold in our area.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night!



There has been no winner in the multi-state lottery in three months.

The last winners of the $96 million prize were from New York state.

Meantime, it might not be half a billion dollars but $201 million is up for grabs in the Powerball drawing Wednesday night.

