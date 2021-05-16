Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $515M for Friday's drawing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10642161" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lighting birthday candles for a 100-year-old can be a fire hazard, but Wilbur Hutchins is no ordinary centenarian. He is a retired FDNY lieutenant.

There was no winner in Tuesday night's drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot.Now the $475 million prize will grow to about $515 million for Friday night's drawing.There were five tickets that won at least $1 million on Tuesday night.None of them were sold in our area.The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night! You can watch it on channel 7 right before Eyewitness News at 11, and also here online at abc7ny.com.There has been no winner in the multi-state lottery in three months.The last winners of the $96 million prize were from New York state.Meantime, it might not be half a billion dollars but $201 million is up for grabs in the Powerball drawing Wednesday night.----------