Mega Millions now jackpot tops $1 billion; 4 new millionaires in NY and NJ

Chantee Lans reports on the new, massive jackpot - and the new millionaires in NY and NJ.

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has surged to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers and won the top prize.

Despite no top prize winners, four people in Tri-State area - two in New York and two in New Jersey - are waking up millionaires Wednesday morning.

The winning numbers for Tuesday 7/26/22 were: 29, 63, 66, 7, 60 -- Mega Ball 15.

One $1 million winning ticket was sold at the Honey Bee Convenient store on Forest Avenue in the Mariners Harbor section of Staten Island. A second was sold at a Cumberland Farms in Corinth in Saratoga County

Two more winning $1 million tickets were sold in New Jersey. NJ Lottery will release the locations later Wednesday.

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing at 11:00 p.m. Friday on Channel 7 and here on abc7NY.com.

In all, eight tickets were sold nationally ahead of Tuesday night's drawing that matched five numbers, but missed the Mega number.

Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, are worth either $1 million or a multiple of $1 million.

Friday's billion dollar Mega Millions drawing will be the fourth largest jackpot in U.S. history, just shy of the $1.050 billion jackpot in Michigan in Jan 2021.

The Mega Millions record jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in Oct 2018 - the world's largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.

The U.S. record jackpot is $1.586 billion for a Jan. 2016 Powerball draw.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.

