Mega Millions jackpot surpasses estimated $565M. Here's how to watch Tuesday's drawing

As of late Monday, lottery officials estimate Tuesday's Mega Millions prize at $565 million.

NEW YORK -- The holiday shopping season - for Mega Millions lottery ticket buyers, at least - is ramping up as officials say the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing has surpassed half a billion dollars.

As of late Monday, lottery officials estimate Tuesday's prize at $565 million - or more than $293 million if delivered in cash - after there were no lucky winners holding a ticket that matched all six numbers in the last drawing held on Friday.

Tickets sold in California and Florida for an Oct. 14 drawing shared the last Mega Millions jackpot of $502 million.

The Mega Millions lottery's top prize has been building anew over 20 drawings held since then.

Watch the New York state lottery drawings live daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m.

Powerball drawings are also streamed here on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Mega Millions drawings are streamed on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.