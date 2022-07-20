Hobbies & Interests

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $630M for Friday's drawing

By Eyewitness News
For just the fifth time in the 20-year history of Mega Millions, the jackpot has soared up to $630 million for Friday night's drawing after no one won on Tuesday.

The winning numbers for Tuesday 7/19/22 were: 37, 32, 31, 2, 70 -- 25

If you decide to take the cash option, it's worth $359.70 million. If won at that level, it would be the fifth largest prize ever offered in the game, and the largest since $1.050 billion was won in Michigan on January 22, 2021.

You can watch the Mega Millions drawing streamed live at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

You can also see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.



Since the jackpot was last won at $20 million in Tennessee on April 15, there have been more than 15.5 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 25 worth $1 million or more.

Those big prizes have been won in 13 states across the country: Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.

The biggest all-time Mega Millions jackpot was a $1.537 billion prize in 2018.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.

