Mega Millions jackpot grows to $630M for Friday's drawing

For just the fifth time in the 20-year history of Mega Millions, the jackpot has soared up to $630 million for Friday night's drawing after no one won on Tuesday.If you decide to take the cash option, it's worth $359.70 million. If won at that level, it would be the fifth largest prize ever offered in the game, and the largest since $1.050 billion was won in Michigan on January 22, 2021.You can watch the Mega Millions drawing streamed live at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.You can also see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.Since the jackpot was last won at $20 million in Tennessee on April 15, there have been more than 15.5 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 25 worth $1 million or more.Those big prizes have been won in 13 states across the country: Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.The biggest all-time Mega Millions jackpot was a $1.537 billion prize in 2018.Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.