Hobbies & Interests

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $660M for Friday's drawing

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

How does the lottery jackpot grow?

For just the third time in the 20-year history of Mega Millions, the jackpot has soared up to $660 million for Friday night's drawing after no one won on Tuesday.

The winning numbers for Tuesday 7/19/22 were: 37, 32, 31, 2, 70 -- 25

If you decide to take the cash option, it's worth $359.70 million.

If won at that level, it would be the third-largest prize ever offered in the game, and the largest since $1.050 billion was won in Michigan on January 22, 2021.

It would also be the ninth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history!

You can watch the Mega Millions drawing streamed live at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

You can also see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.


Since the jackpot was last won at $20 million in Tennessee on April 15, there have been more than 15.5 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 25 worth $1 million or more.

Those big prizes have been won in 13 states across the country: Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.

The biggest all-time Mega Millions jackpot was a $1.537 billion prize in 2018.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history
RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery
SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsjackpotu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
President Biden tests positive for COVID-19
School bus overturns on Hutchinson River Parkway in Bronx
Mom speaks out about reporting son to police for mass shooting threat
Monarch butterflies near extinction: Scientists
Flames rip through row of businesses on Long Island
Little League player who died during game honored by summer camp
Surfer bit by shark on Fire Island; Heat wave continues in Tri-State
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Steamy PM thunderstorm
Heat Wave: Tips to beat scorching temps, cooling center info
Bicyclist struck and critically injured in Brooklyn
Sex assault suspect on scooter targets woman on Upper West Side
Suspect wanted for attacking man with expandable baton on subway
More TOP STORIES News