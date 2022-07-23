Society

No Mega Millions tickets match all 6 numbers, jackpot grows to $790M, nation's 4th largest prize

By Eyewitness News
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation's 4th largest prize

Lottery officials on Friday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation's fourth largest jackpot.

The winning numbers for Friday 7/22/22 were: 60, 66, 14, 40, 64, -- 16

The next drawing is on Tuesday. The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn't been a winner in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April.

The highlighted pre-tax $790 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which for Friday's drawing would be $464.4 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.

They may not have won the grand prize, but tickets for Friday's drawing worth $3 million were sold in three states including New York and New Jersey.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

