Duo robs gas station with watermelon head disguises

LOUISA, Virginia -- Two robbery suspects in Virginia have been dubbed the "Melon-headed Bandits" after their strange choice in disguise was caught on camera.

Photos show the two suspects wearing watermelons on their heads with eye holes cut out.

Police say the robbery happened at a gas station on May 5.

WRIC reports officers managed to arrest one of the suspects, 20-year-old Justin M. Roger.

He's charged with wearing a mask in public while committing larceny as well as stealing alcohol while underage.

Police say they're still looking for the second "watermelon head."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiaarrestface maskrobberygas stationviral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC releases ZIP code map of COVID-19 clusters
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Police shut down Brooklyn yeshiva after more than 60 children inside
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny with a cool wind
You can walk on the sand, but NYC beaches remain closed
Queens restaurant worker released after 53 days in hospital
WHO will be investigated as Trump considers pulling funding
Show More
College student's 'Quarantine Bears' teach kids about COVID-19
Fire burns through apartment building in East Orange
NYC will take 4 years to recover from pandemic unemployment, report says
Coronavirus testing increasing in NYC
Staten Island hospital marks 1st day of 0 COVID-19 admissions
More TOP STORIES News