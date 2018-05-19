Memorial grows for New Jersey student, teacher killed in bus crash

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) --
A community was broken and emotions were raw as one by one, people came to a growing memorial at East Brook Middle School in Paramus on a damp, dreary Saturday.

It is where Miranda Vargas, 10, went to school, It is also where Jennifer Williamson Kennedy, 51, taught.


"A great person - Jennifer was always smiling," said Jeannine Mancuso.

Sadly, both the teacher and 5th grader lost their lives in Thursday's school bus accident in Mount Olive Township that left dozens of, mostly fifth graders injured during a school bus trip.

"It's tough when you think about how the accident happened," said Joe Bartner of Paramus.

Questions still have not been answered as police investigate the cause. The focus is now on healing. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Vargas, who leaves behind her parents and twin sister. An all-faith service is being held for the victims at Our Lady of the Visitation Church.

"We all recognize we have a part to play in support of each other - helping each other and giving to each other," said Father Gene.

The service at the Our Lady of the Visitation Church is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

While many say the pain is so fresh, they are hoping to get comfort from each other.

