Memorial honors victims of 2017 Halloween bike path terror attack in NYC

(NYPD)

NEW YORK -- A memorial was held Thursday morning at the spot along the West Side Highway where eight people were killed in a truck terror attack two years ago.

Sayfullo Saipov faces the death penalty in the 2017 Halloween truck attack.

Saipov told authorities after his arrest that he was inspired by ISIS videos.

RELATED: Complete coverage of bike path terror attack

The incident was one of several terror attacks in NYC involving suspects who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

Saipov is still awaiting trial currently scheduled to begin on April 13, 2020 in federal court in lower Manhattan.


----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House prepares to vote, Tim Morrison testifies
Teen girl shot in front of NYC school speaks out
Secrets behind Kelly Ripa's EPIC looks for annual Halloween show
Watch: Cuba Gooding, Jr. video shows alleged touching incident
'Extremely tragic': Man confesses to killing 4 family members: Cops
Halloween forecast: Risk of isolated severe storms
Stepped up security for Village Halloween parade
Show More
71 passengers killed in train fire in central Pakistan
Man critically hurt in NJ crash, dog leads police to his home
Doctor accused of prescribing opioids out of car on Long Island
Peter Luger responds to NY Times' zero-star review
NYC restaurants, grocery stores banned from selling foie gras
More TOP STORIES News