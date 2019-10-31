Memorial honors victims of 2017 Halloween bike path terror attack in NYC

Sayfullo Saipov faces the death penalty in the 2017 Halloween truck attack.
Saipov told authorities after his arrest that he was inspired by ISIS videos.
The incident was one of several terror attacks in NYC involving suspects who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.
Saipov is still awaiting trial currently scheduled to begin on April 13, 2020 in federal court in lower Manhattan.
Two years ago today, #NYC endured a devastating attack during the West Street truck ramming. 8 people were senselessly killed & 11 injured. We will always remember that tragic day & keep all who were affected in our prayers. pic.twitter.com/pqo28OPQbq— NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) October 31, 2019
