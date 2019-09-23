Memorial honoring victims of the opioid crisis comes to Long Island

GARDEN CITY, Long Island (WABC) -- A memorial honoring the victims of the opioid crisis is now on display on Long Island.Nassau County officials partnered with the National Safety Council to bring the "Prescribed to Death" memorial to the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City.The exhibit featured the faces of some of the victims of the drug epidemic.Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas says the 20 percent reduction in overdoses in Nassau County in the last year is a good start in the fight against addiction."That's still too many people that are dying every day so yes we're trending in the right direction but we have so much work to do," said Singas. "And we can only do it if all of us join together, if we prioritize discussions, if we put our kids first."This is the memorial's eighth stop on a nationwide tour.It will be free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Saturday.----------