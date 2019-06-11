Memorial set for West Point Cadet killed in training crash

WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A memorial service will be held Tuesday night in New Jersey for the West Point Cadet killed in a training accident.The West Orange community will gather at West Orange High School at 7 p.m. to remember Christopher "C.J." Morgan, 22.Morgan died last week when a military truck overturned at West Point. 21 other people were injured.West Point was all in the family for C.J., with several generations attending the military academy."He was my first child. He was my hero. He helped make me into a better father," said his dad, Christopher Morgan, Sr. "He made me a better person."Morgan was a star athlete at West Orange High School.Morgan was set to graduate from West Point in 2020, where he also wrestled.He was the eldest of four siblings - two brothers and two sisters. His younger brother, Colin Morgan, received his Certificate of Appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point. He starts this fall. His dad said Colin wanted to follow in his brother's footsteps.----------