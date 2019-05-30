9/11 Memorial Glade honoring those sickened by toxins at Ground Zero to be dedicated

Artist rendering of the 9/11 Memorial Glade (9/11 Memorial & Museum)

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A new addition to the National September 11 Memorial and Museum will be dedicated Thursday morning - the 9/11 Memorial Glade.

It honors all who are suffering or have died from exposure to toxins in the aftermath of 9/11.

The Memorial Glade includes a pathway flanked by six large stone monoliths, ranging from 13 to 18 tons, that are inlaid with World Trade Center steel.

The stones point skyward to symbolize strength and determination through adversity.

The memorial pays tribute to the courage and selflessness of people who rushed to Ground Zero to help after the attacks, including police, firefighters, all the responders, and people from around the country.

The Glade design was developed by the Memorial's original architects, Michael Arad and Peter Walker.

The total construction cost for the project was $5 million, and former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart helped lead major fundraising efforts.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower manhattanmanhattannew york cityseptember 11museumsterror attack
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms move through the area
Tornado confirmed in NJ, school damaged
Ashton Kutcher testifies at trial of man accused of murder
PD: NJ man created fake dating profile, sent nude pics of victim
Mueller resigns, makes 1st public statement on Russia probe
Woman holding 'CALL 911' sign, 3 kids found in NY car
Man sets himself on fire near White House, Secret Service says
Show More
Police: Man tried to record video up woman's dress in subway station
Alex Trebek shares joyful update about cancer treatment
NYPD investigating allegations Bronx teacher raped student
24-year-old woman fatally shot while shielding 1-year-old daughter
Man bitten by rabid bat hiding in his iPad
More TOP STORIES News