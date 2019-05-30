9/11 Memorial Glade honoring those sickened by toxins at Ground Zero to be dedicated

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A new addition to the National September 11 Memorial and Museum will be dedicated Thursday morning - the 9/11 Memorial Glade.It honors all who are suffering or have died from exposure to toxins in the aftermath of 9/11.The Memorial Glade includes a pathway flanked by six large stone monoliths, ranging from 13 to 18 tons, that are inlaid with World Trade Center steel.The stones point skyward to symbolize strength and determination through adversity.The memorial pays tribute to the courage and selflessness of people who rushed to Ground Zero to help after the attacks, including police, firefighters, all the responders, and people from around the country.The Glade design was developed by the Memorial's original architects, Michael Arad and Peter Walker.The total construction cost for the project was $5 million, and former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart helped lead major fundraising efforts.----------