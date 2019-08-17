Men accused of dressing up as cops, robbing Manhattan home

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are looking for two men who impersonated NYPD officers to force their way into a Manhattan apartment.

They allegedly knocked on the door of an apartment near Amsterdam Avenue and West 153rd Street in Hamilton Heights on July 14. They claimed to be law enforcement and wore shields around their necks.

When a man opened the door, they forced their way, in carrying guns, police said. The men then allegedly tied the 42-year-old victim and a 19-year-old woman up, stole jewelry, and took off.

Police described the men as Hispanic in their mid-to-late 30s. One was last seen wearing a dark jacket and pants with a dark baseball cap, and the other was wearing a dark suit with a baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

