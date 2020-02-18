Men climb through McDonald's drive-thru in Queens robbery

By Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for the men who climbed through a drive-thru window and robbed a McDonald's in Queens.

Two of the robbers broke in through the window while a third waited in a getaway car outside the restaurant.

It happened at 4:05 a.m. Sunday at the McDonald's on Queens Boulevard in Long Island City.

The suspects pulled out a gun and demanded cash from a worker.

They cleaned out the fast food restaurant's safe, and got away with $3,600.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

