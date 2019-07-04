JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The two men shot by Jersey City police officers while setting off fireworks on Monday have hired an attorney.
Thomas Ashley, a lawyer representing Devante Moore and Shyquan, Rush are alleging excessive force after he said officers shot their unarmed clients without warning. He claims the two were setting off fireworks before the shooting.
Moore and Rush were taken to Jersey City Medical Center, and their injuries were not considered life-threatening. No police officers were injured, but two of them were also taken to the hospital to be checked out.
"The fact that my clients were shot from behind while unarmed is especially troubling," Ashley said in a press release.
Authorities only said three Jersey City police officers, a lieutenant and two police officers, assigned to the Housing Unit were on patrol when "an incident occurred" that resulted in all three officers firing their weapons.
Further details were not disclosed.
Ashley said the 19-year-old and 21-year-old victims are willing to cooperate with the Hudson County Prosecutor's office.
He is also calling on Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop to denounce the shooting and wants the officers involved to be suspended pending an investigation.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Lawyer: Police who shot men setting off fireworks in Jersey City used 'excessive force'
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More